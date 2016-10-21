Celebrity portraits
Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jessica Chastain poses at a hotel in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hilary Duff. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
