Celebrity portraits
2014 Sports Illustrated cover models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen pose for a portrait in New York, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Mark Wahlberg poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Lone Survivor" in New York December 5, 2013. The film is based on the memoir by former U.S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell about the 2005 mission "Operation Red Wings" in Afghanistan....more
Forest Whitaker poses for pictures during a press junket in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Hilton has her hair fixed as she poses for portraits in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill pose during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
John Goodman and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kanye West poses for a portrait in New York, May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Robert De Niro poses during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
Actor Jeff Goldblum poses in Toronto, September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Tina Fey poses in New York, April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Penelope Cruz poses in Beverly Hills, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Colin Firth poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Tilda Swinton poses in New York, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Florence Welch, lead singer of British band Florence The Machine, poses for a portrait at MTV in New York, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dita Von Teese poses for a portrait in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jared Leto poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vin Diesel poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Keira Knightley poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin poses in Toronto, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lily Collins poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeff Bridges poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christina Ricci poses for a portrait in Long Beach, April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Russell Brand poses for a portrait in New York, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Katy Perry poses for a portrait in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a portrait in New York, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Uma Thurman poses in New York, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kate Beckinsale poses in Los Angeles, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Cate Blanchett poses in Beverly Hills, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Isla Fisher poses in New York, February 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Jeremy Piven poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Matt Damon poses for a portrait in New York, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Javier Bardem poses in Los Angeles, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Zac Efron poses in Marina del Rey, California, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Benicio Del Toro poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal poses in Los Angeles, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Cusack poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Paul Rudd poses in Santa Monica, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clive Owen poses for a portrait in Toronto, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal poses for a portrait in Hollywood, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Liza Minelli sits for a portrait in New York, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Tobey Maguire poses for a portrait in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Actress Helen Mirren poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Quentin Tarantino poses in New York, December 16, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
