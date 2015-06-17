Celebrity portraits

Edition:
Hilary Duff. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2011
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 14, 2008
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2012
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Ringo Starr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2008
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Reuters / Saturday, September 11, 2010
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2006
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2013
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2013
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2009
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2012
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2013
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2008
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2010
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 19, 2008
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2011
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2008
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2008
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2010
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2012
Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Liza Minelli. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2009
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 27, 2011
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2009
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
