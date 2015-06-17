Celebrity portraits
Hilary Duff. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ringo Starr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Liza Minelli. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Offbeat runways
Unconventional runways in the fashion world.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2015 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
CMT Music Awards red carpet
Red carpet style at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Tony Awards ceremony
Highlights from the Tony Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.