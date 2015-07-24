Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 25, 2015 | 1:20am IST

Celebrity racist rants

WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2011
WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the reason for Hogan's termination wasn't revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 9
Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2010
Paula Deen admitted in a 2013 court deposition that she had once used a racial slur, prompting her cooking show to be dropped from the Food Network. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 9
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was quoted in a GQ article saying the pre-civil rights era was not bad for black people. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 9
Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2009
Dog the Bounty Hunter was heard repeatedly using the n-word in a recorded phone conversation. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
4 / 9
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned for 33 years. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2011
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, seen here with his wife Shelly, was recorded by his mistress making racist remarks that led the National Basketball Association to ban him from life and force the sale of the Clippers franchise he had owned for 33 years. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 9
Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
Seinfeld star Michael Richards unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at hecklers while performing a stand-up act in Hollywood. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
6 / 9
Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2011
Actor Mel Gibson was heard in tape recordings ranting and cursing his ex-girlfriend in angry tirades that included racial and sexist slurs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Close
7 / 9
A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A video surfaced in 2014 of singer Justin Bieber telling a racist joke. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 9
Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2013
Singer John Mayer ignited a media storm with a no-holds barred Playboy interview in which he described former girlfriend Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" and confessed an aversion to sleeping with black women. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Kids' Choice Sports awards

Kids' Choice Sports awards

Next Slideshows

Kids' Choice Sports awards

Kids' Choice Sports awards

Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.

17 Jul 2015
ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

16 Jul 2015
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.

15 Jul 2015
Bankrupt celebrities

Bankrupt celebrities

50 Cent is just the latest of the famous to declare bankruptcy.

15 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast