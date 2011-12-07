Celebrity sightings
Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Katherine Heigl poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lenny Kravitz sits beside actress Jessica Biel during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cast member Colin Firth poses at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" in Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Designer Valentino Garavani speaks to actress Anne Hathaway after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cast member Lea Michele poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kylie Minogue performs during the final round of the 2011 Elite Models Look contest in Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Director Madonna arrives at the screening of her film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast members Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace greet each other, as director of the movie Guy Ritchie stands nearby, at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni...more
Actress Amber Heard and actor Zachary Quinto speak at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Talk show host Ricki Lake speaks at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Jonah Hill arrives at the premiere of his movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Darren Criss, from the TV show "Glee", performs at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actors James (L) and Oliver Phelps toast with "butterbeer" following an announcement of the new "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction to be built at Universal Studios Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Christina Hendricks arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress and member of the jury Jessica Chastain arrives at the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech film festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin
Actress Jane Lynch and musician will.i.am arrive at the 30th anniversary of the People For The American Way Foundation celebration in Beverly Hills, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick talk on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center for the gala performance for the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Method Man arrives at the premiere of the movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Ayo and French actress Virginie Ledoyen pose before the Bombay-Paris theme Metiers D'Art Show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, December 6, 2011.REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Swiss co-presenter Michelle Hunziker looks at marzipan figure of German TV show host Thomas Gottschalk placed on a cake during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011....more
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, actor David Burtka, perform at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
