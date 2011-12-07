Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Katherine Heigl poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Katherine Heigl poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Lenny Kravitz sits beside actress Jessica Biel during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

Lenny Kravitz sits beside actress Jessica Biel during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Cast member Colin Firth poses at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" in Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Cast member Colin Firth poses at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" in Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Designer Valentino Garavani speaks to actress Anne Hathaway after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Designer Valentino Garavani speaks to actress Anne Hathaway after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Tom Cruise waves at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Cast member Lea Michele poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Lea Michele poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kylie Minogue performs during the final round of the 2011 Elite Models Look contest in Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Kylie Minogue performs during the final round of the 2011 Elite Models Look contest in Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Director Madonna arrives at the screening of her film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Director Madonna arrives at the screening of her film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Cast members Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace greet each other, as director of the movie Guy Ritchie stands nearby, at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast members Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace greet each other, as director of the movie Guy Ritchie stands nearby, at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni...more

<p>Actress Amber Heard and actor Zachary Quinto speak at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Amber Heard and actor Zachary Quinto speak at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Talk show host Ricki Lake speaks at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Talk show host Ricki Lake speaks at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Actor Jonah Hill arrives at the premiere of his movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actor Jonah Hill arrives at the premiere of his movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actor Darren Criss, from the TV show "Glee", performs at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actor Darren Criss, from the TV show "Glee", performs at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Actors James (L) and Oliver Phelps toast with "butterbeer" following an announcement of the new "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction to be built at Universal Studios Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Actors James (L) and Oliver Phelps toast with "butterbeer" following an announcement of the new "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction to be built at Universal Studios Hollywood, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Actress Christina Hendricks arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Christina Hendricks arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fund-raising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Actress and member of the jury Jessica Chastain arrives at the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech film festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin </p>

Actress and member of the jury Jessica Chastain arrives at the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech film festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin

<p>Actress Jane Lynch and musician will.i.am arrive at the 30th anniversary of the People For The American Way Foundation celebration in Beverly Hills, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress Jane Lynch and musician will.i.am arrive at the 30th anniversary of the People For The American Way Foundation celebration in Beverly Hills, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick talk on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center for the gala performance for the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley </p>

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick talk on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center for the gala performance for the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Method Man arrives at the premiere of the movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Method Man arrives at the premiere of the movie "The Sitter" in New York, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Singer Ayo and French actress Virginie Ledoyen pose before the Bombay-Paris theme Metiers D'Art Show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, December 6, 2011.REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Singer Ayo and French actress Virginie Ledoyen pose before the Bombay-Paris theme Metiers D'Art Show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, December 6, 2011.REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Swiss co-presenter Michelle Hunziker looks at marzipan figure of German TV show host Thomas Gottschalk placed on a cake during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

Swiss co-presenter Michelle Hunziker looks at marzipan figure of German TV show host Thomas Gottschalk placed on a cake during the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen, December 3, 2011....more

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, actor David Burtka, perform at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, actor David Burtka, perform at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

