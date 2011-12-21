Celebrity sightings

Edition:
<p>Cast member Rooney Mara arrives for the premiere of the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in New York December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine and Gillian Anderson pose on the film set of 'Mr. Morgan's Last Love' by director Sandra Nettelbeck in Cologne, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Singer Mary J. Blige performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Tom Hanks, Thomas Horn and Sandra Bullock arrive for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Florence Welch, lead singer of British band Florence The Machine, poses for a portrait at MTV in New York December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara reacts next to actors Woody Harrelson and Gerard Butler during the nominations announcement for the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in the Beverly Hills, California, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Singer Jessie J. performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Tom Cruise and wife Katie Holmes arrive for the premiere of the film "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in New York December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger pose for photographers following a news conference for the television show "The X Factor" held in Los Angeles December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Charlize Theron, star of director Jason Reitman's film "Young Adult", poses at the film's premiere in Beverly Hills, California December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Judge Antonio "L.A." Reid and contestant Chris Rene answer questions during a news conference for the television show "The X Factor" held in Los Angeles December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Cast member Robin Wright arrives for the premiere of the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in New York December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Singer will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas smiles during a news conference in Beijing, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

<p>Actress Rashida Jones smiles during the announcements for the nominations for the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in the Beverly Hills, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

