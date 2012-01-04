Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and son Egypt as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in New York, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Lady Gaga kisses the New Year's Eve ball, as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg looks on, before activating it during celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Khloe Kardashian watches the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat in Dallas, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

<p>Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara pose for photographers during the media presentation of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in Madrid, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>Kanye West sits courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez laughs with supermodel Cindy Crawford as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>KISS band member Gene Simmons eats a hot dog next to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, during the second period between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks in Los Angeles, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

