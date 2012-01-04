Celebrity sightings
Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and son Egypt as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in New York, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Alicia Keys sits with her husband Swizz Beatz and son Egypt as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in New York, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Gaga kisses the New Year's Eve ball, as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg looks on, before activating it during celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lady Gaga kisses the New Year's Eve ball, as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg looks on, before activating it during celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Khloe Kardashian watches the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat in Dallas, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Khloe Kardashian watches the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat in Dallas, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara pose for photographers during the media presentation of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in Madrid, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara pose for photographers during the media presentation of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in Madrid, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Kanye West sits courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kanye West sits courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez laughs with supermodel Cindy Crawford as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez laughs with supermodel Cindy Crawford as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
KISS band member Gene Simmons eats a hot dog next to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, during the second period between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks in Los Angeles, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
KISS band member Gene Simmons eats a hot dog next to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, during the second period between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks in Los Angeles, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Aretha Franklin engaged
The "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is getting married to longtime friend William “Willie” Wilkerson, according to media reports.
Celebrity breakups of 2011
Celebrity relationships that came to an end this year.
Celebrity birthdays in January
A look at who turns what in the month of January.
Celebrity style: Michelle Williams
The fashion and style of the My week with Marilyn star Michelle Williams.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.