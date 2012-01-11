Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 12, 2012 | 3:05am IST

Celebrity sightings

<p>Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 26
<p>Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 26
<p>Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the premier of "In the Land of Blood and Honey", a movie written and directed by Jolie, in Washington January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the premier of "In the Land of Blood and Honey", a movie written and directed by Jolie, in Washington January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the premier of "In the Land of Blood and Honey", a movie written and directed by Jolie, in Washington January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
3 / 26
<p>Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez, co-hosts of "American Idol," take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez, co-hosts of "American Idol," take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez, co-hosts of "American Idol," take part in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 26
<p>Actress Ashley Judd of the television series "Missing" sips tea as she takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Ashley Judd of the television series "Missing" sips tea as she takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd of the television series "Missing" sips tea as she takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 26
<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives to receive the Indie Impact Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

Actress Charlize Theron arrives to receive the Indie Impact Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives to receive the Indie Impact Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
6 / 26
<p>Actress Jessica Simpson speaks during the panel for the NBC television series "Fashion Star" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Jessica Simpson speaks during the panel for the NBC television series "Fashion Star" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Jessica Simpson speaks during the panel for the NBC television series "Fashion Star" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 26
<p>Actors James Denton and Teri Hatcher of the show "Desperate Housewives" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actors James Denton and Teri Hatcher of the show "Desperate Housewives" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actors James Denton and Teri Hatcher of the show "Desperate Housewives" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 26
<p>(L - R) Actress Zooey Deschanel and Executive Producer Liz Meriwether of the comedy "New Girl" take part with actress Megan Mullally of the comedy "Breaking In" in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

(L - R) Actress Zooey Deschanel and Executive Producer Liz Meriwether of the comedy "New Girl" take part with actress Megan Mullally of the comedy "Breaking In" in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8,...more

Thursday, January 12, 2012

(L - R) Actress Zooey Deschanel and Executive Producer Liz Meriwether of the comedy "New Girl" take part with actress Megan Mullally of the comedy "Breaking In" in a panel session at the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 26
<p>Director Steven Spielberg and actor Jeremy Irvine pose with Joey, equine star of the film 'War Horse' at its UK premiere in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Director Steven Spielberg and actor Jeremy Irvine pose with Joey, equine star of the film 'War Horse' at its UK premiere in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Director Steven Spielberg and actor Jeremy Irvine pose with Joey, equine star of the film 'War Horse' at its UK premiere in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
10 / 26
<p>Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 26
<p>Coach Christina Aguilera laughs during the panel for the NBC television series "The Voice" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Coach Christina Aguilera laughs during the panel for the NBC television series "The Voice" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Coach Christina Aguilera laughs during the panel for the NBC television series "The Voice" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 26
<p>Actress Mila Kunis poses at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Mila Kunis poses at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Mila Kunis poses at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 26
<p>Actor Al Pacino runs down the red carpet as he arrives at the 23rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

Actor Al Pacino runs down the red carpet as he arrives at the 23rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor Al Pacino runs down the red carpet as he arrives at the 23rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
14 / 26
<p>Actor James Van Der Beek of the show "Don't Trust the B-- In Apartment 23" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor James Van Der Beek of the show "Don't Trust the B-- In Apartment 23" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actor James Van Der Beek of the show "Don't Trust the B-- In Apartment 23" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 26
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 26
<p>Actress Kristin Chenoweth of the show "GCB" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Kristin Chenoweth of the show "GCB" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Kristin Chenoweth of the show "GCB" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 26
<p>Actress and singer Dolly Parton arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress and singer Dolly Parton arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress and singer Dolly Parton arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
18 / 26
<p>Television host Jay Leno arrives for the opening of the first North American McLaren Automotive dealership in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Television host Jay Leno arrives for the opening of the first North American McLaren Automotive dealership in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Television host Jay Leno arrives for the opening of the first North American McLaren Automotive dealership in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 26
<p>Actors Bruce Greenwood (R) and Leslie Hope of the show "The River" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actors Bruce Greenwood (R) and Leslie Hope of the show "The River" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actors Bruce Greenwood (R) and Leslie Hope of the show "The River" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 26
<p>Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to accept the Best Actress award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to accept the Best Actress award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to accept the Best Actress award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 26
<p>Actress Marcia Cross of the television series "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Marcia Cross of the television series "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Marcia Cross of the television series "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 26
<p>Actress Betty White arrives for a news conference before the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich </p>

Actress Betty White arrives for a news conference before the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Betty White arrives for a news conference before the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Close
23 / 26
<p>Cast member Chelsea Handler attends the panel for the NBC television series "Are You There, Chelsea?" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Chelsea Handler attends the panel for the NBC television series "Are You There, Chelsea?" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Cast member Chelsea Handler attends the panel for the NBC television series "Are You There, Chelsea?" at the "Television Critics Association" winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 26
<p>Cast member Ewan McGregor speaks during an interview at the premiere of director Steven Soderbergh's new film "Haywire" in Hollywood, California January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Cast member Ewan McGregor speaks during an interview at the premiere of director Steven Soderbergh's new film "Haywire" in Hollywood, California January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Cast member Ewan McGregor speaks during an interview at the premiere of director Steven Soderbergh's new film "Haywire" in Hollywood, California January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
25 / 26
<p>Actress Angelina Jolie and "Best Actor" winner Brad Pitt arrive for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Angelina Jolie and "Best Actor" winner Brad Pitt arrive for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Actress Angelina Jolie and "Best Actor" winner Brad Pitt arrive for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Kate turns 30

Kate turns 30

Next Slideshows

Kate turns 30

Kate turns 30

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 30 today.

09 Jan 2012
Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyonce and Jay-Z

The power couple at work and play.

09 Jan 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

06 Jan 2012
DJ Granny

DJ Granny

Wika Szmyt spends her retirement behind a turntable.

05 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast