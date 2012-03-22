Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Muppet character Sweetums holds a commemorative plaque as he lies beside the newly unveiled Muppets star as other Mupetts Animal,Pepe, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and Gonzo and Kermit and Walter take part in ceremonies honoring the Muppets in Hollywood, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers entertainers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react during a game between the Miami Heat and the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

<p>Russell Brand is pictured in a booking photo released by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on March 15, 2012. An arrest warrant for Brand was issued in New Orleans after a photographer accused the comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Members of One Direction pose after performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Actor Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin try to find their correct seats as they attend the men's semi-final match at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actors from the show "Mad Men": Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, January Jones, and John Slattery smile while visiting the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Heidi Klum performs during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>Actress Maria Menounos and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Derek Hough sit courtside as the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Model and wife of Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker (L), talks with fellow model Christine Teigen as singer John Legend looks on, at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Lenny Kravitz talks to Nicole Scherzinger, girlfriend of McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, during the second practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

<p>Miley Cyrus poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast members Jason Biggs, Eddie Kaye Thomas and John Cho pose at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actors James Denton and Kyle MacLachlan perform onstage during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>President Obama is introduced by entertainer Tyler Perry before he speaks in Atlanta, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Actress Kristen Bell and actor Don Cheadle perform onstage during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Cast member Donald Sutherland signs autographs at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Meryl Streep arrives for a screening of the film "Bully" at The Paley Center for Media in New York, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Cast member Mena Suvari poses at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>British model Lily Cole arrives at a reception for Britain's Prince Harry at Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio De Janeiro, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Actress Molly Sims arrives at the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>Cast member Alyson Hannigan poses at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jazz bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding performs during Starbucks' Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo </p>

<p>Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the Hollywood world premiere of "Mirror Mirror" in Los Angeles, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Musician Seal kisses his daughter Leni as they watch the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Actor Michael Madsen is pictured in this Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking photograph taken March 9, 2012. Madsen was arrested at a home in Malibu on suspicion of cruelty to a child involving his teenage son. His son was not injured, according to Sheriff's officials. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department</p>

<p>Actor George Clooney is arrested for civil disobedience after protesting at the Sudan Embassy in Washington, March 16, 2012. Clooney was protesting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Jason Russell, co-founder of non-profit Invisible Children and director of "Kony 2012" viral video campaign, poses in New York, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Singer Gwen Stefani gets a treat from her son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the quarter-final match between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Rock bands Kiss (from L-R) Tommy Thayer, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley and Motley Crue (from R-L) Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil pose at a news conference to announce the Kiss, Motley Crue: The Tour in Hollywood, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

