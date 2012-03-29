Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton arrive ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Actor John Stamos kisses the man who bid highest to kiss him in an auction at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Steven Tyler of the band Aerosmith arrives to an announcement of their Global Warming Tour in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Michael Buble kisses the hand of a girl during his show at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

<p>Actress Dakota Fanning puts on glasses before speaking at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson thinks over a question during an interview at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Cast member Liam Neeson arrives for the world premiere of the film Wrath of the Titans in New York, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna poses for a photograph at a media viewing to promote the film 'Battleship', at a hotel in central London, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>La La Anthony and Russell Simmons at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas adjusts his glasses during his presentation at Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, southern Spain, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>Singer Lionel Richie performs with Gary Levox of the group Rascal Flatts at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall </p>

<p>The 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Kate Upton watches the New York Knicks play the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort &amp; Spa in Phoenix, Arizona March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall </p>

<p>Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives at the world premiere of "Titanic 3D" at the Royal Albert Hall in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

