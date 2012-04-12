Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Bill Murray runs the bases before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub home opener in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>The Beach Boys pose on the field after performing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Johnny Depp performs with Marilyn Manson at the 4th annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and actress Celina Jade pose as they take part in the making of a martial arts film in Shanghai, in this April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile</p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Jane Lynch and Larry David arrive at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Actor Ewan McGregor has a photograph taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Adam West touches the original Batmobile at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky at the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Bruce Springsteen performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Michael Fassbender and director Ridley Scott as they arrive at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney pose at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood smiles as he discusses his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>Slash performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

