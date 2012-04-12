Celebrity sightings
Bill Murray runs the bases before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub home opener in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Bill Murray runs the bases before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub home opener in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside as the New Orleans Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Beach Boys pose on the field after performing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Beach Boys pose on the field after performing the national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Johnny Depp performs with Marilyn Manson at the 4th annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Johnny Depp performs with Marilyn Manson at the 4th annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Michael Douglas laughs from the sidelines during the second half as the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in Miami, April 4 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and actress Celina Jade pose as they take part in the making of a martial arts film in Shanghai, in this April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and actress Celina Jade pose as they take part in the making of a martial arts film in Shanghai, in this April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile
Jane Lynch and Larry David arrive at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Jane Lynch and Larry David arrive at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ewan McGregor has a photograph taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actor Ewan McGregor has a photograph taken with a fan as he arrives for the European premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Adam West touches the original Batmobile at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Adam West touches the original Batmobile at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky at the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky at the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Singer Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bruce Springsteen performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bruce Springsteen performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of the Broadway play Magic Bird in New York, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Michael Fassbender and director Ridley Scott as they arrive at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Michael Fassbender and director Ridley Scott as they arrive at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney pose at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney pose at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood smiles as he discusses his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood smiles as he discusses his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Slash performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Slash performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Week in fashion
A weekly window onto the world of fashion.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna promote "Battleship"
Brooklyn Decker and Rihanna are among the cast members promoting the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington.
Kids Choice Awards
The stars get slimed at the Nickelodeon awards show.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.