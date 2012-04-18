Celebrity sightings
Reese Witherspoon arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reese Witherspoon arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Cusack poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming film "The Raven" in Los Angeles, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Cusack poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming film "The Raven" in Los Angeles, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Robert DeNiro arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robert DeNiro arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Colin Farrell waves during the launch of his film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Colin Farrell waves during the launch of his film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Adam Sandler (L) and Andy Samberg pose during the launch of their film "That's My Boy" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Adam Sandler (L) and Andy Samberg pose during the launch of their film "That's My Boy" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Zooey Deschanel poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zooey Deschanel poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Fonda poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Fonda poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Will Smith and Josh Brolin, react during the launch of their film "Men in Black 3" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Will Smith and Josh Brolin, react during the launch of their film "Men in Black 3" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Quentin Tarantino, pose during the launch of their film "Django Unchained" in Cancun April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Quentin Tarantino, pose during the launch of their film "Django Unchained" in Cancun April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Woody Allen (L) poses with Penelope Cruz (C) and Italian actor Roberto Benigni during a photocall for the film" To Rome with Love" in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Woody Allen (L) poses with Penelope Cruz (C) and Italian actor Roberto Benigni during a photocall for the film" To Rome with Love" in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Paul Reubens accepts an award as his character Pee-wee Herman during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Paul Reubens accepts an award as his character Pee-wee Herman during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Billy Crystal arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billy Crystal arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Jessica Biel (L-R), Kate Beckinsale, director Len Wiseman and Colin Farrell pose during the launch of their film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jessica Biel (L-R), Kate Beckinsale, director Len Wiseman and Colin Farrell pose during the launch of their film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won...more
Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won eight Academy Awards in 1973, including best actress for Minnelli, best supporting actor for Joel Grey and best director for Fosse. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Celebrity Portraits
Capturing them on lens as they step out in style.
Indian fans remember Chaplin
A Gujarati Ayurvedic doctor and Charlie Chaplin fan celebrates the comic actor's birth anniversary.
Coachella comes alive
Fans descend upon California's desert for the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Brangelina to wed
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are engaged to marry, ending a fevered, seven-year celebrity media dance over whether they will ever say "I do."
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.