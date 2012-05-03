Celebrity sightings

Edition:
<p>Lady Gaga arrives at her hotel in Hong Kong, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actor Daniel Day Lewis walks with Arianna Huffington at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Rapper Lil Wayne speaks with New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith during a break in play between the Knicks and the Miami Heat in Miami, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Anna Faris leaves the stage after accepting the Comedy Star of the Year Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the screening of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" for the closing night of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Television host Jimmy Kimmel visits the press room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner pose for pictures as they attend the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actor Matthew Morrison departs with guests from a party thrown by Google and the Hollywood Reporter, on the eve of the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, at the W Hotel in Washington, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber attends the 3rd annual Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at NYU Paulson Auditorium in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Musician Rufus Wainwright poses for a portrait in New York, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Victoria Will </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Mexican singer Paulina Rubio performs during the 2012 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Musician Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon attend a photo call near the Eiffel Tower before their vow renewal ceremony in Paris, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>David Beckham sits courtside with his wife Victoria during Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers against Denver Nuggets Western Conference quarter-finals in Los Angeles, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actor Robert De Niro speaks during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow arrive at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Jim Parsons and Tony and Emmy award winning actress Kristin Chenoweth are seen at the conclusion of of the 2012 Tony Awards Nominations Announcements in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Szenes </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Venezuelan-American actress Sonya Smith arrives at the 2012 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Singer Marc Anthony performs during the 2012 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actor George Clooney talks before the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Talk show host Jon Stewart, flanked by his writers and correspondents, speaks after receiving the Best Late Night Comedy Series Award for his show 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Jennifer Lopez answers a question during a news conference to announce her summer tour in Los Angeles, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Nicole Kidman sits in a train carriage during the filming of her latest movie 'The Railway Man' at The Bo'ness and Kinneil Steam Railway in Bo'ness, Scotland, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Marisol de las Horoscopos and Wilmer Valderrama present during the 2012 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actress Tyra Banks arrives at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner is photographed as he arrives for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Filmmaker George Lucas takes part in "A Conversation with George Lucas" hosted by Michael Milken, chairman of Milken Institute at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Kim Kardashian attends the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Sofia Vergara walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

Scarlett Johansson gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

03 May 2012
Christian Louboutin retrospective

Christian Louboutin retrospective

The masterpieces of Christian Louboutin.

01 May 2012
Celebrity birthdays in May

Celebrity birthdays in May

A look at who's turning what in the month of May.

01 May 2012
Water woes plague India

Water woes plague India

Millions in India live in poverty with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

30 Apr 2012

