Fri May 11, 2012

Celebrity sightings

<p>Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator", speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator", speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 11, 2012

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator", speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

1 / 20
<p>Johnny Depp arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Johnny Depp arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, May 11, 2012

Johnny Depp arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2 / 20
<p>Jack Black (R) and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D pose for a portrait at Mates Studio in North Hollywood, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jack Black (R) and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D pose for a portrait at Mates Studio in North Hollywood, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 11, 2012

Jack Black (R) and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D pose for a portrait at Mates Studio in North Hollywood, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3 / 20
<p>Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 11, 2012

Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

4 / 20
<p>Michelle Pfeiffer arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Michelle Pfeiffer arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, May 11, 2012

Michelle Pfeiffer arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

5 / 20
<p>Cast member Will Smith waves to fans as he enters a red carpet event to promote his film "Men in Black III" in Japan May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Cast member Will Smith waves to fans as he enters a red carpet event to promote his film "Men in Black III" in Japan May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, May 11, 2012

Cast member Will Smith waves to fans as he enters a red carpet event to promote his film "Men in Black III" in Japan May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

6 / 20
<p>Chace Crawford attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Chace Crawford attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Chace Crawford attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

7 / 20
<p>Lady Gaga arrives at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Lady Gaga arrives at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, May 11, 2012

Lady Gaga arrives at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

8 / 20
<p>Helena Bonham Carter arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Helena Bonham Carter arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, May 11, 2012

Helena Bonham Carter arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

9 / 20
<p>Iggy Pop attends a news conference to launch his new self-produced album "Apres", featuring versions of International and French classics and which will be sold on internet, in Paris May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Iggy Pop attends a news conference to launch his new self-produced album "Apres", featuring versions of International and French classics and which will be sold on internet, in Paris May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, May 11, 2012

Iggy Pop attends a news conference to launch his new self-produced album "Apres", featuring versions of International and French classics and which will be sold on internet, in Paris May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

10 / 20
<p>Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 11, 2012

Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

11 / 20
<p>Hugh Grant leaves the Leveson inquiry into media practices at the High Court in London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Hugh Grant leaves the Leveson inquiry into media practices at the High Court in London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, May 11, 2012

Hugh Grant leaves the Leveson inquiry into media practices at the High Court in London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

12 / 20
<p>Cast member Eva Green poses at the premiere of the film "Dark Shadows" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Eva Green poses at the premiere of the film "Dark Shadows" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 11, 2012

Cast member Eva Green poses at the premiere of the film "Dark Shadows" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13 / 20
<p>Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 11, 2012

Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

14 / 20
<p>Czech model Karolina Kurkova hands off her clutch as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Czech model Karolina Kurkova hands off her clutch as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012....more

Friday, May 11, 2012

Czech model Karolina Kurkova hands off her clutch as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

15 / 20
<p>Cast member Tommy Lee Jones holds a prop gun, which will be placed in a time capsule, at a photo call as he promotes his upcoming film "Men in Black III" in Los Angeles, California May 3, 2012. The time capsule will be filled with props, costumes and other memorabilia from the movie and will be locked away in a NASA facility for 43 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Tommy Lee Jones holds a prop gun, which will be placed in a time capsule, at a photo call as he promotes his upcoming film "Men in Black III" in Los Angeles, California May 3, 2012. The time capsule will be filled with props, costumes and...more

Friday, May 11, 2012

Cast member Tommy Lee Jones holds a prop gun, which will be placed in a time capsule, at a photo call as he promotes his upcoming film "Men in Black III" in Los Angeles, California May 3, 2012. The time capsule will be filled with props, costumes and other memorabilia from the movie and will be locked away in a NASA facility for 43 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16 / 20
<p>Cast member Brooklyn Decker attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Cast member Brooklyn Decker attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Cast member Brooklyn Decker attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

17 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 11, 2012

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

18 / 20
<p>Jack Nicholson attends Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jack Nicholson attends Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 11, 2012

Jack Nicholson attends Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

19 / 20
<p>Radio/TV personality Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

Radio/TV personality Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Friday, May 11, 2012

Radio/TV personality Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

20 / 20
All hail The Dictator

All hail The Dictator

All hail The Dictator

All hail The Dictator

Sacha Baron Cohen introduces his latest character.

11 May 2012
Wonder Bras

Wonder Bras

Bras to hold your beverages, to help you quit smoking and then some that will keep you wondering.

10 May 2012
Saree Power

Saree Power

Famous and powerful women clad in India's traditional garment - the saree.

10 May 2012
Fashion from

Fashion from "India's Galliano"

Known for his colorful and psychedelic designs, Manish Arora's fashion has been spotted on celebrity clients such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and...

09 May 2012

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

