Celebrity sightings
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj performs alongside soca artist Machel Montano during the filming of a carnival-themed music video for her song Pound the Alarm, in Belmont, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis arrive for a mock "whistle stop tour" press conference for the launch of their upcoming movie "The Campaign" in Los Angeles, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
Spike Lee reacts with his son Jackson after he recovered a bat that went into the stands on a swing by New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Flo Rida performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Anne Hathaway hugs Gloria Steinem during the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Paul Stanley, lead vocalist of rock band Kiss, poses for a portrait at his home in Beverly Hills, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Slash signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate Beckinsale smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning stretch playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Demi Lovato performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Colin Farrell poses during a photocall as part of the presentation of the film "Total Recall" in Paris, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Christian Bale speaks with members of the media as he attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey pose for pictures during a photocall promoting the movie 'Magic Mike' in Berlin, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt pose after a panel for "Looper" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sigourney Weaver poses for a portrait in New York, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elton John performs during a concert as part of his "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive for the opening of the exhibition "Rolling Stones: 50" at Somerset House in London, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
