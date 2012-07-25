Celebrity sightings
Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public...more
Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera
( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California...more
Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television...more
Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Mariah Carey
A look at the fashion and style of singer and actress Mariah Carey.
Teen Choice Awards
Highlights from the Teen Choice 2012 awards.
Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna
Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gather for the funeral of Khanna.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.