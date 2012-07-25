Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 25, 2012 | 9:25pm IST

Celebrity sightings

<p>Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public...more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Javier Bardem (L) and his brother Carlos applaud as they attend a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 19, 2012. A protest movement against the centre-right Spanish government's latest austerity measures swelled as public sector workers stepped up demonstrations in Madrid and around the country after more than a week of spontaneous action. The placard reads, "Our cut will be with a guillotine". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 17
<p>( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

( L to R) Actress Portia de Rossi, singer Justin Bieber and television host Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
2 / 17
<p>Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Taylor Swift (L) presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 17
<p>Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Kristen Stewart (C) speaks, as Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 17
<p>Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California...more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Cast member, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson speaks about the final season of his TV series "Fringe" during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 17
<p>Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 17
<p>Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Madonna (L) performs on stage as part of her MDNA tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland July 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
7 / 17
<p>Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 17
<p>Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Cast members Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti attend a panel for "Go On" during the NBC television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 17
<p>Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television...more

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Judges from the reality series "The X Factor" (L-R) Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and Simon Cowell are pictured on a video screen via satellite from Miami, Florida, during a panel discussion at the Fox television network portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 17
<p>Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Doug Jones jumps as he arrives at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 17
<p>Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Elton John delivers the keynote speech at the AIDS 2012 conference in Washington July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 17
<p>Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix</p>

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform during a concert at the Valle Hovin Arena in Oslo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix

Close
13 / 17
<p>Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Ben Stiller poses at the premiere of "The Watch" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 17
<p>Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Television host Jimmy Kimmel (R) and actress Kerry Washington announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 17
<p>Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 17
<p>Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 25, 2012

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

Celebrity style: Mariah Carey

A look at the fashion and style of singer and actress Mariah Carey.

24 Jul 2012
Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the Teen Choice 2012 awards.

24 Jul 2012
Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna

Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna

Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gather for the funeral of Khanna.

20 Jul 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

18 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast