Celebrity sightings
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of the film "Lawless" in Los Angeles, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer Jordin Sparks poses with her dog Minnie in Los Angeles, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Madonna performs during her last European concert as part of her MDNA world tour in Nice, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Zooey Deschanel, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "New Girl" poses at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los...more
The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Betty White attends the ceremony where actress Valerie Bertinelli was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The band 98 Degrees (L-R) Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons pose together on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actors Ellie Kemper and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Arnold Schwarzenegger poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the film "The Bourne Legacy" in Mexico City, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Sylvester Stallone arrives with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia (L), Sistine (2nd L), Scarlet and his brother Frank (R) at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,August 15, 2012....more
Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Alanis Morissette poses with actress Alicia Silverstone after the ceremony where she was inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cory Monteith and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
