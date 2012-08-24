Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of the film "Lawless" in Los Angeles, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of the film "Lawless" in Los Angeles, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress and singer Jordin Sparks poses with her dog Minnie in Los Angeles, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman </p>

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks poses with her dog Minnie in Los Angeles, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

<p>Madonna performs during her last European concert as part of her MDNA world tour in Nice, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Madonna performs during her last European concert as part of her MDNA world tour in Nice, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Zooey Deschanel, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "New Girl" poses at the Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Zooey Deschanel, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "New Girl" poses at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Betty White attends the ceremony where actress Valerie Bertinelli was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Betty White attends the ceremony where actress Valerie Bertinelli was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The band 98 Degrees (L-R) Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons pose together on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

The band 98 Degrees (L-R) Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons pose together on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Actors Ellie Kemper and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actors Ellie Kemper and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the film "The Bourne Legacy" in Mexico City, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the film "The Bourne Legacy" in Mexico City, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Sylvester Stallone arrives with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia (L), Sistine (2nd L), Scarlet and his brother Frank (R) at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Sylvester Stallone arrives with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia (L), Sistine (2nd L), Scarlet and his brother Frank (R) at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Alanis Morissette poses with actress Alicia Silverstone after the ceremony where she was inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Alanis Morissette poses with actress Alicia Silverstone after the ceremony where she was inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cory Monteith and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

