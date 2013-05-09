Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 9, 2013 | 8:55am IST

Celebrity sightings

Reese Witherspoon is pictured being arrested along with her husband Jim Toth in Atlanta, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Georgia State Patrol

Reese Witherspoon is pictured being arrested along with her husband Jim Toth in Atlanta, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Georgia State Patrol

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Reese Witherspoon is pictured being arrested along with her husband Jim Toth in Atlanta, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Georgia State Patrol

Tom Cruise hugs a woman as he makes his appearance before fans at the Japan premiere of his movie "Oblivion" in Tokyo, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tom Cruise hugs a woman as he makes his appearance before fans at the Japan premiere of his movie "Oblivion" in Tokyo, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Tom Cruise hugs a woman as he makes his appearance before fans at the Japan premiere of his movie "Oblivion" in Tokyo, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hayden Panettiere, girlfriend of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko, reacts to Klitschko's victory over his Italian-born challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim, Germany, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hayden Panettiere, girlfriend of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko, reacts to Klitschko's victory over his Italian-born challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim, Germany, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Hayden Panettiere, girlfriend of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko, reacts to Klitschko's victory over his Italian-born challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim, Germany, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in New York, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in New York, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Rihanna watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in New York, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nicole Kidman sits at her table at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as Miramax Films and Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein checks his phone at the start of the dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Nicole Kidman sits at her table at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as Miramax Films and Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein checks his phone at the start of the dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jim...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Nicole Kidman sits at her table at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as Miramax Films and Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein checks his phone at the start of the dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Will Smith makes a face next to his portrait, which he received during a charity event to promote his latest movie "After Earth" in Taipei, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Will Smith makes a face next to his portrait, which he received during a charity event to promote his latest movie "After Earth" in Taipei, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Will Smith makes a face next to his portrait, which he received during a charity event to promote his latest movie "After Earth" in Taipei, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Conan O'Brien speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Conan O'Brien speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Conan O'Brien speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter attends 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter attends 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter attends 'The Great Gatsby' world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, May 1, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Socialite Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Socialite Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Socialite Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tracy Morgan and his fiancee Megan Wollover walk on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tracy Morgan and his fiancee Megan Wollover walk on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Tracy Morgan and his fiancee Megan Wollover walk on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three charges she failed to file tax returns on more than $1.8 million between 2005 and 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three charges she failed to file tax returns on more than $1.8 million between 2005 and 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jack Nicholson attends the opening night of British band The Rolling Stones' "50 & Counting" worldwide tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jack Nicholson attends the opening night of British band The Rolling Stones' "50 & Counting" worldwide tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Jack Nicholson attends the opening night of British band The Rolling Stones' "50 & Counting" worldwide tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Director Spike Lee cheers on the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL ENTERTAINMENT)

Director Spike Lee cheers on the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Director Spike Lee cheers on the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL ENTERTAINMENT)

Kelly Osbourne presents her mother Sharon Osbourne and her brother Jack Osbourne with the Race to Erase MS Medal of Hope Award at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. Jack is being treated for MS. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Kelly Osbourne presents her mother Sharon Osbourne and her brother Jack Osbourne with the Race to Erase MS Medal of Hope Award at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. Jack is being treated for MS. REUTERS/Fred...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Kelly Osbourne presents her mother Sharon Osbourne and her brother Jack Osbourne with the Race to Erase MS Medal of Hope Award at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, May 3, 2013. Jack is being treated for MS. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Julia Louis-Dreyfus pats actor Kevin Spacey on the back at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Julia Louis-Dreyfus pats actor Kevin Spacey on the back at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Julia Louis-Dreyfus pats actor Kevin Spacey on the back at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Chris Pine records the scene with his mobile phone as he arrives at the international premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at Leicester Square, central London, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Chris Pine records the scene with his mobile phone as he arrives at the international premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at Leicester Square, central London, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Chris Pine records the scene with his mobile phone as he arrives at the international premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at Leicester Square, central London, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sofia Vergara smiles on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sofia Vergara smiles on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Sofia Vergara smiles on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Judith Light, nominated for a Tony Award for her work in the play The Assembled Parties, arrives for the 2013 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception in New York, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Judith Light, nominated for a Tony Award for her work in the play The Assembled Parties, arrives for the 2013 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception in New York, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Judith Light, nominated for a Tony Award for her work in the play The Assembled Parties, arrives for the 2013 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception in New York, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rachel Maddow tends bar at the MSNBC after-party at the Italian Embassy, following the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rachel Maddow tends bar at the MSNBC after-party at the Italian Embassy, following the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Rachel Maddow tends bar at the MSNBC after-party at the Italian Embassy, following the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

