Celebrity sightings
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Cast member Mel Gibson poses at the premiere of "Machete Kills" in Los Angeles, California October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mel Gibson poses at the premiere of "Machete Kills" in Los Angeles, California October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Moore poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Moore poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
American socialite Paris Hilton has her hair fixed as she poses for portraits in New York on September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
American socialite Paris Hilton has her hair fixed as she poses for portraits in New York on September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Sean Penn, Ambassador-at-Large, Republic of Haiti and Founder of the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, smokes an electronic cigarette during a breakout session labeled "Expanding Cross-Sector Coordination in Haiti" at the Clinton Global...more
Actor Sean Penn, Ambassador-at-Large, Republic of Haiti and Founder of the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, smokes an electronic cigarette during a breakout session labeled "Expanding Cross-Sector Coordination in Haiti" at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Australian actor Hugh Jackman gestures to fans during a photocall to promote the film "Prisoners", on the eighth day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Cast members Joanne Froggatt, James McAvoy, and Imogen Poots arrive for the London premiere of Filth at the Odeon, Leicester Square in central London September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cast members Joanne Froggatt, James McAvoy, and Imogen Poots arrive for the London premiere of Filth at the Odeon, Leicester Square in central London September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cast member Penelope Cruz arrives for a special screening of "The Counselor" in Leicester Square, London October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cast member Penelope Cruz arrives for a special screening of "The Counselor" in Leicester Square, London October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Alexa Vega poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alexa Vega poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Alicia Keys performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York September 28, 2013. The festival is an initiative of the Global Poverty Project, which is a movement to end extreme poverty. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Singer Alicia Keys performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York September 28, 2013. The festival is an initiative of the Global Poverty Project, which is a movement to end extreme poverty. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Eva Longoria poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. The National Council of La Raza recognizes Latinos in the entertainment industry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eva Longoria poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. The National Council of La Raza recognizes Latinos in the entertainment industry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors George Clooney and Sandra Bullock arrive for the film premiere of "Gravity" in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors George Clooney and Sandra Bullock arrive for the film premiere of "Gravity" in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Paul McCartney attends the Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show designed by his daughter British designer Stella McCartney during Paris fashion week September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Paul McCartney attends the Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show designed by his daughter British designer Stella McCartney during Paris fashion week September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pamela Anderson is seen in a refection as she attends the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pamela Anderson is seen in a refection as she attends the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Drake looks on during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Drake looks on during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Sofia Vergara poses at the premiere of "Machete Kills" in Los Angeles, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Sofia Vergara poses at the premiere of "Machete Kills" in Los Angeles, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate Hudson takes part in the "Lessons from the Front Lines of Women's Leadership" session at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kate Hudson takes part in the "Lessons from the Front Lines of Women's Leadership" session at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Katie Holmes arrives for the film premiere of "Gravity" in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Katie Holmes arrives for the film premiere of "Gravity" in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iggy Azalea and Stefano Rosso, son of Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, attend Belgian fashion house Maison Martin Margiela Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iggy Azalea and Stefano Rosso, son of Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, attend Belgian fashion house Maison Martin Margiela Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hailee Steinfeld poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Romeo and Juliet" in Los Angeles, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hailee Steinfeld poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie "Romeo and Juliet" in Los Angeles, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Daniel Radcliffe (L-R), Dane DeHaan, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael C. Hall attend the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" in Beverly Hills, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast members Daniel Radcliffe (L-R), Dane DeHaan, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael C. Hall attend the film premiere of "Kill Your Darlings" in Beverly Hills, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ciara arrives at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ciara arrives at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister of Haiti Laurent Lamothe speaks to his girlfriend supermodel Petra Nemcova at their table during the awards ceremony at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prime Minister of Haiti Laurent Lamothe speaks to his girlfriend supermodel Petra Nemcova at their table during the awards ceremony at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jessica Alba speaks on stage at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Alba speaks on stage at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christina Milian poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christina Milian poses at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Paris Fashion Week
Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.
Jackson's legacy
A look at the continuing influence the late King of Pop Michael Jackson has on his fans.
Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show
The last Louis Vuitton collection from Marc Jacobs.
Ranbir Kapoor - a profile
A look at Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.