Celebrity sightings
Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Brad Pitt and his fiance Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Cast member Brad Pitt and his fiance Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Cast member Henry Cavill arrives for the world premiere of the film "Man of Steel" in New York, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Henry Cavill arrives for the world premiere of the film "Man of Steel" in New York, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Glenn Close in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actress Glenn Close in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actresses Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern arrive at "An Evening with Downton Abbey" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actresses Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern arrive at "An Evening with Downton Abbey" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Host Neil Patrick Harris licks the dog from "Annie" on stage during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Host Neil Patrick Harris licks the dog from "Annie" on stage during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Sofia Vergara poses for photographers with a wax likeness of herself during an unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Sofia Vergara poses for photographers with a wax likeness of herself during an unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber watches the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Justin Bieber watches the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Martin Short performs during the American Film Institute’s 41st Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Martin Short performs during the American Film Institute’s 41st Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Alba speaks on stage at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Alba speaks on stage at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO, watches as his girlfriend Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays Francesca Schiavone of Italy in their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in...more
Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO, watches as his girlfriend Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays Francesca Schiavone of Italy in their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Florence and the Machine perform at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Florence and the Machine perform at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actor Andy Samberg performs at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Andy Samberg performs at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elizabeth Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miami Heat's LeBron James shakes hands with David Beckham after being pulled from Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat's LeBron James shakes hands with David Beckham after being pulled from Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Nicole Richie arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Richie arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beth Behrs arrives at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Beth Behrs arrives at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Salma Hayek, Frida Giannini and Beyonce Knowles, founders of the Chime for Change charity, pose for photographers at the Sound of Change concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Salma Hayek, Frida Giannini and Beyonce Knowles, founders of the Chime for Change charity, pose for photographers at the Sound of Change concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Emma Watson poses the premiere of "This Is the End" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emma Watson poses the premiere of "This Is the End" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jake Gyllenhaal drinks, dressed like the character The Dude from "The Big Lebowski," while presenting actor Jeff Bridges with The Original Dude award at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013....more
Jake Gyllenhaal drinks, dressed like the character The Dude from "The Big Lebowski," while presenting actor Jeff Bridges with The Original Dude award at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rita Ora performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rita Ora performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jake Gyllenhaal helps actress Cicely Tyson onto the stage after she was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Trip to Bountiful" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013....more
Jake Gyllenhaal helps actress Cicely Tyson onto the stage after she was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "The Trip to Bountiful" during the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Leonardo DiCaprio watches the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Leonardo DiCaprio watches the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jackie Chan poses during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Jackie Chan poses during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Mel Brooks greets actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during the American Film Institute’s 41st Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mel Brooks greets actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during the American Film Institute’s 41st Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sofia Coppola poses with cast members (from L-R) Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Claire Julien, Emma Watson and Israel Broussard at the premiere of "The Bling Ring" at the Director's Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more
Sofia Coppola poses with cast members (from L-R) Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Claire Julien, Emma Watson and Israel Broussard at the premiere of "The Bling Ring" at the Director's Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin attend the Season 6 "True Blood" premiere in Los Angeles June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin attend the Season 6 "True Blood" premiere in Los Angeles June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cyndi Lauper poses with her award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cyndi Lauper poses with her award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for "Kinky Boots" at the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Tony Awards
Highlights from the annual Broadway honors.
Zeppelin flashback
On the road with an all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band.
Profile: Paris Jackson
Michael Jackson's teen daughter is rushed to hospital following an apparent suicide attempt.
Courtside candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.