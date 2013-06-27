Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, actress Angelina Jolie, listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jamie Foxx arrives for the premiere of the film "White House Down" in New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>David Beckham looks at his wife Victoria as they are interviewed by a host during a television show recording at a studio of the China Central Television in Beijing, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses for a portrait as she promotes her new album "Little French Songs" in New York, June 25, 2013. Bruni-Sarkozy is the former first lady of France and will be touring her new album. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Patrick Dempsey waves just before the start of the Le Mans 24-hour sportscar race in Le Mans, central France, June 22, 2013. Dempsey is competing with his Porsche 911 G13 RSR. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise pose with film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer during ceremonies honoring Bruckheimer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Jessie J performs during the Isle of MTV Malta concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Drake wathces the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>John Goodman and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait while promoting the animated film "Monsters University" in Beverly Hills, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Jennifer Lopez poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Steve Carell poses with a Minion character at the American premiere of the animated film "Despicable Me 2" at Universal CityWalk and Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Voice cast actors Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, and Samuel L. Jackson pose during the world premiere photocall of their animated movie "Turbo" in Barcelona, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

<p>Rita Ora performs during the Isle of MTV Malta concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal speaks to reporters on the red carpet as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "White House Down" in Washington, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Psy performs during a charity soccer match between the Park Ji-sung and Friends and the Shanghai Laokele Stars at the Shanghai Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Brad Pitt poses with spectators as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 35th International Film Festival in Moscow, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Billy Crystal and Sean Hayes pose at the premiere of the film "Monsters University" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jason Statham arrives with his girlfriend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for the world premiere of "Hummingbird", at Leicester Square in central London, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Pippa Middleton sits on Centre Court with her brother James at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Russian actress Sofya Skya and U.S. actor Christian Slater arrive for the opening ceremony of the 35th International Film Festival, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of the film "White House Down" in New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Gwen Stefani and her husband singer Gavin Rossdale pose at the premiere of the film "Monsters University" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Stefan Kendal Gordy, known as Redfoo, of the band LMFAO, watches his girlfriend Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after she defeated Maria Joao Koehler of Portugal in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

