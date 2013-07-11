Edition:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Actress Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Selena Gomez poses with two models wearing pieces of the collection she has created for the Adidas Neo label during its presentation in Berlin, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Marcus Mumford of Mumford &amp; Sons performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Steve Carell poses for a portrait while promoting "Despicable Me 2" in Los Angeles, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Rita Ora performs at the Pyramid stage on the third day of Glastonbury festival in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Fans take photos of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as he brings a plate of chicken rice to his table at a food center in Singapore ahead of a cook-off against three top hawkers, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>David Beckham arrives for a meet and greet session with students from the Guardian Academy and the Singapore Association of the Deaf's affiliated schools in Singapore, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Gerard Butler poses for photographers as he arrives at a fundraising dinner for the Novak Djokovic Foundation in London, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen performs during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Yoko Ono signs copies of her new book "Acorn" during a book signing in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter Chanel show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Naomi Campbell poses for photographers as she arrives at a fundraising dinner for the Novak Djokovic Foundation in London, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Rihanna poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 Chanel show in Paris, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Actress Meagan Good arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>John Mayer performs during NBC's 'Today' show summer concert series in New York, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Cast members Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi fist bump as they greet each other at the premiere of "Pacific Rim" in Hollywood, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival in Somerset, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>American Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives with her daughter Bee Shaffer at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 Chanel show in Paris, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>U.S. folk singer Sixto Rodriguez performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Victoria Beckham and the wife of chef Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, arrive for the men's singles final match at Wimbledon, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Vanessa Paradis arrives at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 Chanel show in Paris, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Robin Thicke performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Actress Milla Jovovich poses as she arrives at the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 Chanel show in Paris, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Chris Brown and Sevyn Streeter arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

<p>Actress Kate Hudson poses for photographers as she arrives at a fundraising dinner for the Novak Djokovic Foundation in London, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Thursday, July 11, 2013

