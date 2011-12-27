Celebrity stories of 2011

Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. Country sensation Taylor Swift came up the big winner at the American Music Awards, claiming three trophies including the top honor, artist of the year. "This is one of the craziest things that has ever happened to me," Swift said. "I have no idea what I'm supposed to say. I did not think this was going to happen," said Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni