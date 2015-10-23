Celebrity style: Beyonce
Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce performs a medley of songs during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs "Take My Hand" during the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce poses backstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for "Drunk in Love" and Best Surround Sound Album for "Beyonce" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more
Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce attends HBO's New York premiere of her documentary "Beyonce - Life is But a Dream" in New York February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Beyonce arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Beyonce Knowles-Carter walks on the boardwalk while filming a video at Coney Island in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
