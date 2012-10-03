Edition:
Celebrity style: Claire Danes

Claire Danes poses with her award for outstanding lead actress in a mini-series or movie for "Temple Grandin" at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Claire Danes poses with her award for outstanding lead actress in a mini-series or movie for "Temple Grandin" at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Claire Danes, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for the film "Temple Grandin", arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Claire Danes, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for the film "Temple Grandin", arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 125th Anniversary gala of the Metropolitan Opera in New York March 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 125th Anniversary gala of the Metropolitan Opera in New York March 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes poses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes poses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Claire Danes arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Claire Danes arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Actress Claire Danes poses on the red carpet before the European premiere of "The King's Speech" in Leicester Square, London October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Claire Danes poses on the red carpet before the European premiere of "The King's Speech" in Leicester Square, London October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the premiere of the film "Valentino: The Last Emperor" in New York March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the premiere of the film "Valentino: The Last Emperor" in New York March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes arrives with Hugh Dancy for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" at Lincoln Center in New York March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes arrives with Hugh Dancy for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" at Lincoln Center in New York March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors Claire Danes and fiance Hugh Dancy pose as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Claire Danes and fiance Hugh Dancy pose as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes poses for Reuters to promote her new film ''Stardust'' in Los Angeles July 28, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Claire Danes poses for Reuters to promote her new film ''Stardust'' in Los Angeles July 28, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Claire Danes poses at the 61st annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes poses at the 61st annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Claire Danes arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Claire Danes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Art (BAFTA) award ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Claire Danes arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Art (BAFTA) award ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honoured as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honoured as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Claire Danes poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland" backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Claire Danes poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland" backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

