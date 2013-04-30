Edition:
Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Cyndi Lauper arrives at the Entertainment Tonight after-party for the 62nd annual Primetime Emmys Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Cyndi Lauper introduces the performance by Kesha at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as she opens for Cher during the first of two sold-out shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada August 9, 2002. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper performs May 12 at the Greek Theatre, in Los Angeles as the opening act for Tina Turner's "Wildest Dreams Tour" concert. Lauper and husband David-Thornton are expecting their first child in November. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper poses for photographers in an arrival line before the VH1 Divas Las Vegas concert at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Cydni Lauper arrives for the amFAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) annual gala to kick off Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cyndi Lauper attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the 11th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper plays the dulcimer as she perform at the Women Rock! Girls and Guitars concert, late October 12, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Cyndi Lauper performs during the seventh annual "VH1 Divas" show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

<p>Singer Cyndi Lauper blows a kiss as she arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

