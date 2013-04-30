Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Cyndi Lauper arrives at the Entertainment Tonight after-party for the 62nd annual Primetime Emmys Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Musician Cyndi Lauper arrives at the Entertainment Tonight after-party for the 62nd annual Primetime Emmys Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cyndi Lauper introduces the performance by Kesha at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cyndi Lauper introduces the performance by Kesha at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as she opens for Cher during the first of two sold-out shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada August 9, 2002. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as she opens for Cher during the first of two sold-out shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada August 9, 2002. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs May 12 at the Greek Theatre, in Los Angeles as the opening act for Tina Turner's "Wildest Dreams Tour" concert. Lauper and husband David-Thornton are expecting their first child in November. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs May 12 at the Greek Theatre, in Los Angeles as the opening act for Tina Turner's "Wildest Dreams Tour" concert. Lauper and husband David-Thornton are expecting their first child in November. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses for photographers in an arrival line before the VH1 Divas Las Vegas concert at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses for photographers in an arrival line before the VH1 Divas Las Vegas concert at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Cydni Lauper arrives for the amFAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) annual gala to kick off Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Cydni Lauper arrives for the amFAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) annual gala to kick off Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cyndi Lauper attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Cyndi Lauper attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the 11th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the 11th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Cyndi Lauper plays the dulcimer as she perform at the Women Rock! Girls and Guitars concert, late October 12, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Cyndi Lauper plays the dulcimer as she perform at the Women Rock! Girls and Guitars concert, late October 12, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cyndi Lauper performs during the seventh annual "VH1 Divas" show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Cyndi Lauper performs during the seventh annual "VH1 Divas" show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Singer Cyndi Lauper blows a kiss as she arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Singer Cyndi Lauper blows a kiss as she arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Next Slideshows
Michelle Obama's hair styles
A look at the hair stylings of first lady Michelle Obama.
White House Correspondents' dinner
President Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where...
Daring dresses
Provocative and daring dresses worn by celebrities.
Most Beautiful Woman
Gwyneth Paltrow is named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.