Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 22, 2012 | 3:30am IST

Celebrity style: Jennifer Lopez

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
5 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
6 / 20
<p>Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 20
<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
16 / 20
<p>Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert &amp; Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring </p>

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

Close
18 / 20
<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Kiev.

20 Mar 2012
Profile: Charlize Theron

Profile: Charlize Theron

Actress Charlize Theron, who won an Oscar for her role in the movie "Monster," has adopted a baby boy, her first child.

15 Mar 2012
India celebrates Holi

India celebrates Holi

This festival of colours heralds the beginning of spring.

08 Mar 2012
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from the Fall/Winter 2012/13 collections.

08 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast