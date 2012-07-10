Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 2:10am IST

Celebrity style: Katie Holmes

<p>Actress Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of "Tropic Thunder" at the Mann's Village theatre in Westwood, California August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes takes the stage to present the award for best comedy movie at the 13th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Katie Holmes takes the stage to present the award for best comedy movie at the 13th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes takes the stage to present the award for best comedy movie at the 13th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello </p>

Actress Katie Holmes arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes arrives at Variety's 2nd annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Katie Holmes arrives at Variety's 2nd annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes arrives at Variety's 2nd annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 20
<p>Katie Holmes poses on the red carped before the European premiere of the movie "Valkyrie" in Berlin January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke </p>

Katie Holmes poses on the red carped before the European premiere of the movie "Valkyrie" in Berlin January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Katie Holmes poses on the red carped before the European premiere of the movie "Valkyrie" in Berlin January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Close
6 / 20
<p>Actress and cast member Katie Holmes arrives for the premiere of the film "The Extra Man" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Actress and cast member Katie Holmes arrives for the premiere of the film "The Extra Man" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress and cast member Katie Holmes arrives for the premiere of the film "The Extra Man" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes, wearing Giorgio Armani and jewellery from Boucheron and actor Tom Cruise, wearing Giorgio Armani, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Katie Holmes, wearing Giorgio Armani and jewellery from Boucheron and actor Tom Cruise, wearing Giorgio Armani, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008....more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes, wearing Giorgio Armani and jewellery from Boucheron and actor Tom Cruise, wearing Giorgio Armani, arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in New York, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes arrive to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes arrive to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes arrive to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci and Madonna at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Hollywood film star Tom Cruise and U.S actress Katie Holmes arrive for the French premiere of Cruise's latest movie "War of the Worlds" in Marseille June 17, 2005. </p>

Hollywood film star Tom Cruise and U.S actress Katie Holmes arrive for the French premiere of Cruise's latest movie "War of the Worlds" in Marseille June 17, 2005.

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Hollywood film star Tom Cruise and U.S actress Katie Holmes arrive for the French premiere of Cruise's latest movie "War of the Worlds" in Marseille June 17, 2005.

Close
10 / 20
<p>Honoree Tom Cruise and his wife actress Katie Holmes arrive at the Mentor LA's Promise gala in Los Angeles March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Honoree Tom Cruise and his wife actress Katie Holmes arrive at the Mentor LA's Promise gala in Los Angeles March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Honoree Tom Cruise and his wife actress Katie Holmes arrive at the Mentor LA's Promise gala in Los Angeles March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
<p>Tom Cruise poses with his wife actress Katie Holmes during the world premiere of his film "Knight &amp; Day" in Seville June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Tom Cruise poses with his wife actress Katie Holmes during the world premiere of his film "Knight & Day" in Seville June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Tom Cruise poses with his wife actress Katie Holmes during the world premiere of his film "Knight & Day" in Seville June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, pose as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, pose as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actor Tom Cruise and his wife, actress Katie Holmes, pose as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 20
<p>Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes stand onstage during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes stand onstage during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes stand onstage during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes, wife of actor Tom Cruise, star of the film "Lions for Lambs", poses as she arrives for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest 2007 film festival in Hollywood November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Katie Holmes, wife of actor Tom Cruise, star of the film "Lions for Lambs", poses as she arrives for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest 2007 film festival in Hollywood November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes, wife of actor Tom Cruise, star of the film "Lions for Lambs", poses as she arrives for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest 2007 film festival in Hollywood November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Actress Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the Women In Film Los Angeles 2011 Crystal and Lucy Awards Impact in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the Women In Film Los Angeles 2011 Crystal and Lucy Awards Impact in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the Women In Film Los Angeles 2011 Crystal and Lucy Awards Impact in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress Katie Holmes poses as she arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Katie Holmes poses as she arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Actress Katie Holmes poses as she arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 20
<p>Cast member Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Cast member Katie Holmes poses at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
<p>Katie Holmes arrives at the National Movie Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Katie Holmes arrives at the National Movie Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Katie Holmes arrives at the National Movie Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival

Next Slideshows

Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival

Lana del Ray and Hugh Laurie hit the Montreaux jazz fest.

10 Jul 2012
Kissing Day

Kissing Day

Indians kiss their loved ones as the world celebrates Kissing Day

07 Jul 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

06 Jul 2012
Male model in female fashion

Male model in female fashion

Serbian-Australian male model Andrej Pejic walks the runway for various crowds, including the Haute Couture show in Paris.

05 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast