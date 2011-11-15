Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photo call promoting her new movie "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in Berlin, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kristen Stewart poses on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of "Adventureland" at the Mann Chinese 6 Theater in Hollywood, California March 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses for photographers as she arrives at the premiere of "The Runaways" in New York City March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of the movie "Twilight" at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the Los Angeles Film Festival at Nokia theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kristen Stewart poses to promote "Breaking Dawn" from the Twilight Saga at Comic Con in San Diego, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kristen Stewart from the upcoming movie "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" attends a news conference during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kristen Stewart poses for photographers as she arrives at the premiere of "Remember Me" in New York City March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall to promote her movie "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in Stockholm June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Actress Kristen Stewart, star of the new film "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" poses at the film's Los Angeles premiere November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
"Twilight" film star Kristen Stewart arrives at the Teen Choice 2009 Awards taping in Los Angeles, California August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
U.S. actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photo call to promote the movie "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in downtown Rome June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cast member Kristen Stewart arrives for the premiere of the film "The Runaways" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
