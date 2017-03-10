Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 10, 2017 | 11:00pm IST

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart speaks to a reporter as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kristen Stewart speaks to a reporter as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Kristen Stewart speaks to a reporter as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 30
Director Olivier Assayas (R) and cast members Lars Eidinger and Kristen Stewart (C) pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Olivier Assayas (R) and cast members Lars Eidinger and Kristen Stewart (C) pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Director Olivier Assayas (R) and cast members Lars Eidinger and Kristen Stewart (C) pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "American Honey" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "American Honey" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "American Honey" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 30
Director Woody Allen jokes with Kristen Stewart on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Director Woody Allen jokes with Kristen Stewart on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Director Woody Allen jokes with Kristen Stewart on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 30
A tattoo is pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A tattoo is pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A tattoo is pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kristen Stewart poses at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Kristen Stewart poses at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 30
Tattoos are pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Tattoos are pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Tattoos are pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 30
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2014
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
11 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives at a news conference for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Kristen Stewart arrives at a news conference for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Kristen Stewart arrives at a news conference for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
12 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses at a special screening of the film "Still Alice" during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kristen Stewart poses at a special screening of the film "Still Alice" during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kristen Stewart poses at a special screening of the film "Still Alice" during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "American Ultra" in Los Angeles, California August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "American Ultra" in Los Angeles, California August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "American Ultra" in Los Angeles, California August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photocall after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) during the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photocall after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) during the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photocall after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) during the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses before German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Kristen Stewart poses before German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Kristen Stewart poses before German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 30
Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2013
Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2013
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2013
Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
23 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
25 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Kristen Stewart poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
Kristen Stewart poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Close
26 / 30
Kristen Stewart poses at the Australian Premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" in Sydney June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Kristen Stewart poses at the Australian Premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" in Sydney June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2012
Kristen Stewart poses at the Australian Premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" in Sydney June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
27 / 30
Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2012
Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
28 / 30
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2014
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
29 / 30
Kristen Stewart adjusts her Reem Acra gown as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kristen Stewart adjusts her Reem Acra gown as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Kristen Stewart adjusts her Reem Acra gown as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

08 Mar 2017
Chanel goes interstellar

Chanel goes interstellar

Karl Lagerfeld finds inspiration in outer space for his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

07 Mar 2017
Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities come out for Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's collection for Christian Dior in Paris.

04 Mar 2017
Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards.

28 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast