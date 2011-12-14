Edition:
Celebrity style: Lindsay Lohan

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Lindsay Lohan speaks in the courtroom during a probation status hearing in Beverly Hills May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>U.S. actress Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers before attending the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2010/11 Women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan poses at the Warner Bros./InStyle after party after the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to attend the Stand Up For A Cure concert with musician Dave Matthews in New York September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Lindsay Lohan poses in a Calvin Klein dress during the Heart Truth Red Dress fashion show at New York Fashion Week February 3, 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan poses at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan poses at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the Dolce &amp; Gabbana and Penelope Cruz fashion charity auction to benefit The Art of Elysium held at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles December 13, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Singer Lindsay Lohan poses at the 2005 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Cartier and Interview Magazine Celebrate Love event at the Cartier Mansion in New York, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the 2005 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

<p>Lindsay Lohan arrives to be arraigned at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles on February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Anglomania" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Cast member Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers as she arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice September 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at a party held by Sony Computer Entertainment America to celebrate the new Playstation 3 game console in Beverly Hills November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Sir Richard Branson and Eve Branson's Rock the Kasbah Gala to benefit Virgin Unite and the Eve Branson Foundation at Vibiana in Los Angeles, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the amfAR's Milan Fashion Week Gala in Milan September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "Cloverfield" in Los Angeles January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan takes a taxi boat upon her arrival in Venice September 4, 2006. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan walks on stage to accept the Favorite Movie Actress award at the 19th annual "Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice" awards at the UCLA's Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

