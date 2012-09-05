Edition:
Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

<p>Actress and singer Selena Gomez poses at the Women In Film pre-Oscar cocktail party at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Selena Gomez poses at the premiere of the documentary "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Singer and actress Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Actress and singer Selena Gomez performs during her concert as part of her "We Own The Night" tour at the Palacio de Deportes (Sports Palace) in Mexico City January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Host Selena Gomez talks on stage during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

<p>Actress Selena Gomez accepts the Favorite TV Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>U.S. actress Selena Gomez poses as she arrives at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Show host Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

<p>Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the UNICEF Ball honoring producer Jerry Weintraub in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Singer Selena Gomez poses backstage at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Singer Selena Gomez poses on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>U.S. actress Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>Singer Justin Bieber and singer Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress and singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

