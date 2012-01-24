Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 25, 2012 | 4:45am IST

Celebrity style: Viola Davis

<p>Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 20
<p>Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubt" arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubt" arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubt" arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 81st annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 81st annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 81st annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 20
<p>Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Viola Davis is dressed in Reem Acra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Viola Davis is dressed in Reem Acra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Viola Davis is dressed in Reem Acra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences," arrives for a Tony Award nominees press reception in New York City, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences," arrives for a Tony Award nominees press reception in New York City, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences," arrives for a Tony Award nominees press reception in New York City, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Institute in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2012.REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Institute in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2012.REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Institute in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2012.REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, California February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, California February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, California February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
19 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

24 Jan 2012
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

A look at the movie stars and movie makers at the Sundance Film Festival.

24 Jan 2012
Heidi Klum and Seal split

Heidi Klum and Seal split

The singer and the supermodel call it quits after seven years.

23 Jan 2012
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Berlin.

21 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast