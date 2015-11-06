Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Daniel Craig gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12, 2015. Craig spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km...more

Daniel Craig gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12, 2015. Craig spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km (115-mile) ceasefire line slicing through Cyprus is laced with landmines, even though the United Nations have removed thousands over the years. REUTERS/UNMAS/Handout

