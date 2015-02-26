Celebrity wipeouts
Singer Katy Perry slips on the icing of a giant cake that she had jumped onto as part of her performance at the MTV Latin America Awards in Guadalajara, MexicoOctober 16, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Michelle Obama and singer Stevie Wonder fall as they go up steps to the stage during a rally for Barack Obama at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actresses Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler stumble as they take the stage to present the first award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sacha Baron Cohen, wearing a jockstrap and wings, lands on Eminem's head as bodyguards try to remove him at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jim Carrey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Sean Hayes picks Kristin Chenoweth off the ground during a joke at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Italian designer Donatella Versace trips as she arrives for singer-songwriter Elton John's 60th birthday party in New York March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
