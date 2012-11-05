Celebs on the trail

Edition:
<p>President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Kid Rock performs at a campaign rally for Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Eva Longoria addresses delegates during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Stevie Wonder sings at the University of Cincinnati before President Obama arrives to speak at a campaign event, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Scarlett Johansson waves after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, John Rich (2nd L), Big Kenny (L) and Meatloaf (R) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Jay-Z performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Taylor Hicks sings "Taking it to the Street" during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Actor Kal Penn addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Singer Marc Anthony rehearses the national anthem prior to the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Singer and songwriter James Taylor performs during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>George Edward "G. E." Smith and the GE Smith Band play their sound check at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Rapper Pitbull walks out on stage to address an election campaign rally for President Obama at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>The Oak Ridge Boys sing the song "Amazing Grace" during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Mitt Romney is joined by Randy Owen (L) and Meat Loaf (C) as they sing "God Bless America" at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Laurence Fishburne speaks at an Organizing for America-Florida rally for President Obama at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Bruce Springsteen steps off Air Force One upon his arrival in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama hugs singer Bruce Springsteen as he is introduced before he speaks at an event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

