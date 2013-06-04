Edition:
CFDA awards red carpet

<p>Betsey Johnson arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Sofia Vergara arrives to attend the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Diane von Furstenberg arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Nicole Richie arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Actress Ellie Kemper arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Rose Byrne arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Olivia Palermo arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Adriana Lima arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Model Miranda Kerr arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Karolina Kurkova arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Model Ireland Baldwin arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Jessica Stam arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Kerry Washington arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Betsey Johnson and Lulu Johnson arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Juliette Lewis arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Jessica Chastain arrives with fashion designer Riccardo Tisci at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Kate Mara arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Elizabeth Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Linda Evangelista arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Jessica Chastain arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>A guest arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

<p>Rooney Mara arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, June 04, 2013

