CFDA awards red carpet
Betsey Johnson arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Betsey Johnson arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sofia Vergara arrives to attend the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sofia Vergara arrives to attend the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Diane von Furstenberg arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Diane von Furstenberg arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Richie arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Richie arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Ellie Kemper arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Ellie Kemper arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rose Byrne arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rose Byrne arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olivia Palermo arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olivia Palermo arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adriana Lima arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adriana Lima arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Miranda Kerr arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Miranda Kerr arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Karolina Kurkova arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Karolina Kurkova arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Ireland Baldwin arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Ireland Baldwin arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Stam arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Stam arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kerry Washington arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kerry Washington arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Betsey Johnson and Lulu Johnson arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Betsey Johnson and Lulu Johnson arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Juliette Lewis arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Juliette Lewis arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Chastain arrives with fashion designer Riccardo Tisci at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Chastain arrives with fashion designer Riccardo Tisci at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kate Mara arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kate Mara arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elizabeth Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elizabeth Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen arrive at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Linda Evangelista arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Linda Evangelista arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Chastain arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Chastain arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A guest arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A guest arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara arrives at the 2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.
Best of Cannes
Style and scenes from the Cannes Film Festival.
India at Cannes
Snapshots of Indian presence at the 66th Cannes Film Festival
Flashback - Aishwarya at Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marks 12 years at the Cannes Film Festival. Here is how she looked over the years.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.