CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Betsey Johnson arrives with her family. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Julianna Margulies. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jemima Kirke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Alexander Wang and model Anna Ewers. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Juliette Lewis arrives with designer Christian Siriano. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Blogger Josh "The Fat Jew" Ostrovsky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Creative Director of J Crew Jenna Lyons. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Victoria Beckham arrives with Hamish Bowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Joshua Jackson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian poses with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Zachary Quinto. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Farewell to B.B. King
Family and friends say goodbye to the blues legend.
Critics' Choice red carpet
Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.
Critics' Choice Television Awards
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.