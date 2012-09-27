Chai Time
A worker drinks tea during lunch break inside a restaurant at an industrial area in Mumbai September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A village woman drinks tea after she migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Master of Business Administration (MBA) students drink tea during a break from their class at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man makes tea at a roadside teashop in New Delhi June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor drinks tea as he sits on a weighing scale besides stacked sacks of onions at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Chandigarh June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Britain's Prince Charles (C) drinks organic tea with social and environmental activist Dr Vandana Shiva (L) during his visit to Dilli market in Delhi, India, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A vendor drinks tea while waiting for customers as he sells a collection of items at a roadside shop in Mumbai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People drink tea from a roadside tea stall in New Delhi February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Buddhist monk drinks tea during a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor drinks tea at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mamata Banerjee sips tea a day after elections in Calcutta May 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A female tea stall holder prepares tea at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A tea stall holder prepares tea on a charcoal stove for his customers along a roadside in Kolkata June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, takes tea during a special prayer ceremony organised for the tsunami victims and world peace at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya January 25, 2005. REUTERS/Ravi. S. Sahani
A man drinks tea outside a makeshift tea-stall near a construction site in Mumbai February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu monk drinks tea at a transit shelter in Kolkata January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Homeless people drink tea on a chilly morning beside a main road in New Delhi January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Enrico Fabian
Workers drink tea during a refreshment break at a steel workshop in Mumbai July 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A waiter serves tea in a tea-bar in Kolkata September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A Kashmiri Muslim holds joss sticks as he drinks tea in front of the main gate of the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Dawood during his death anniversary in Srinagar April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A homeless boy drinks tea in front of a billboard featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Siliguri December 29, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A tsunami survivor drinks tea outside his makeshift house in a rehabilitation camp near Nagapattinam, about 325km from Chennai December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen sits with his daughter Antara Sen inside a special railway coach in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta December 20, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
Tibetan Buddhist monks drink tea during a break at cultural programme at a monastery on the outskirts of Siliguri December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri Bakerwal or nomad drinks tea in Srinagar September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A soldier drinks a cup of tea as others take a rest at a camp in Kargil, Kashmir July 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Fatima Bano, 70-year-old Muslim lady, drinks tea outside her makeshift tent in earthquake-devastated Bhuj in Gujarat on February 20, 2001. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A tea vendor holds an umbrella at a roadside in Mumbai July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey
A child labourer serves tea outside a roadside tea-stall in Kolkata May 21, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A child labourer prepares tea for customers at a roadside eatery in Siliguri May 21, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A stall vendor makes tea in a kettle at a roadside shop in Kolkata August 31, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
People receive tea at a relief camp in Chennai December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Babu
Pedestrians walk past a billboard advertising tea in Chennai on January 14, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
