Pictures | Thu Sep 27, 2012

Chai Time

<p>A worker drinks tea during lunch break inside a restaurant at an industrial area in Mumbai September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A village woman drinks tea after she migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Master of Business Administration (MBA) students drink tea during a break from their class at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A man makes tea at a roadside teashop in New Delhi June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A vendor drinks tea as he sits on a weighing scale besides stacked sacks of onions at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Chandigarh June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Britain's Prince Charles (C) drinks organic tea with social and environmental activist Dr Vandana Shiva (L) during his visit to Dilli market in Delhi, India, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird </p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A vendor drinks tea while waiting for customers as he sells a collection of items at a roadside shop in Mumbai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>People drink tea from a roadside tea stall in New Delhi February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A Buddhist monk drinks tea during a teaching session being addressed by the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the second day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A vendor drinks tea at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Mamata Banerjee sips tea a day after elections in Calcutta May 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A female tea stall holder prepares tea at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A tea stall holder prepares tea on a charcoal stove for his customers along a roadside in Kolkata June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, takes tea during a special prayer ceremony organised for the tsunami victims and world peace at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya January 25, 2005. REUTERS/Ravi. S. Sahani</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A man drinks tea outside a makeshift tea-stall near a construction site in Mumbai February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A Hindu monk drinks tea at a transit shelter in Kolkata January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Homeless people drink tea on a chilly morning beside a main road in New Delhi January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Enrico Fabian</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Workers drink tea during a refreshment break at a steel workshop in Mumbai July 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A waiter serves tea in a tea-bar in Kolkata September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal </p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim holds joss sticks as he drinks tea in front of the main gate of the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Dawood during his death anniversary in Srinagar April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A homeless boy drinks tea in front of a billboard featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Siliguri December 29, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A tsunami survivor drinks tea outside his makeshift house in a rehabilitation camp near Nagapattinam, about 325km from Chennai December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Nobel laureate Amartya Sen sits with his daughter Antara Sen inside a special railway coach in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta December 20, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Tibetan Buddhist monks drink tea during a break at cultural programme at a monastery on the outskirts of Siliguri December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A Kashmiri Bakerwal or nomad drinks tea in Srinagar September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A soldier drinks a cup of tea as others take a rest at a camp in Kargil, Kashmir July 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Fatima Bano, 70-year-old Muslim lady, drinks tea outside her makeshift tent in earthquake-devastated Bhuj in Gujarat on February 20, 2001. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A tea vendor holds an umbrella at a roadside in Mumbai July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey </p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A child labourer serves tea outside a roadside tea-stall in Kolkata May 21, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal </p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A child labourer prepares tea for customers at a roadside eatery in Siliguri May 21, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>A stall vendor makes tea in a kettle at a roadside shop in Kolkata August 31, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal </p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>People receive tea at a relief camp in Chennai December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

<p>Pedestrians walk past a billboard advertising tea in Chennai on January 14, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Thursday, September 27, 2012

