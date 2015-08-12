Challenging Trump
Protestors hold signs protesting against Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two Mexican-American Vietnam veterans protest against words spoken about veterans by Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. ...more
A group of women protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A girl participates in a protest calling for businesses to sever their relationships with Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post Office...more
A protester is interviewed outside the airport as he awaits the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A protester who did not want to be named awaits the arrival of Donald Trump to speak with local residents as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne while campaigning in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. � �REUTERS/Brian Frank
A group of Mexican-Americans protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A man protests with a Donald Trump pinata in a trash can outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds a protest sign as she drives past the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A group of Mexican-Americans protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump is the key note speaker at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Protesters gather outside the airport, awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump, in Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nancy Rosales Hernandez, 23, protests outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women hold protest signs as they drive past the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters call for businesses to sever their relationships with Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 9,...more
People protest outside the Luxe Hotel, where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Seeking asylum in Germany
Germany struggles, along with the rest of the EU, to cope with the growing numbers of refugees fleeing war and violence in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
Toxic waters
A look at extreme water pollution, as Colorado copes with the accidental release of three million gallons of gold mine wastewater into local streams.
Faces of Ferguson
Since the shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown, the faces of those in Ferguson have reflected the nation's tension.
State of emergency in Ferguson
Authorities declare a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, as people mark the anniversary of Michael Brown's death.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.