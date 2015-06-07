Edition:
Champions Barcelona

Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
