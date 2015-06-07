Champions Barcelona
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Neymar, Adriano and Dani Alves celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Barcelona's Gerard Pique after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona's Neymar scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Barcelona's Gerard Pique in action against Juventus' Carlos Tevez. Reuters/Darren Staples
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Rafinha celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Dylan Martinez
Barcelona celebrates their first goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action with Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon in action with Barcelona's Luis Suarez. Reuters/Michael Dalder
Barcelona's Xavi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Champions League. Reuters/Darren Staples
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball after a disallowed goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions League final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is helped up by Juventus' Patrice Evra. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique celebrates with his daughter after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Juventus fans react at the end of their Champions League final match against Barcelona as they watch a live telecast, in Turin June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the Champions league final match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona soccer fans celebrate their victory after winning the soccer Champions League final against Juventus at Canaletes fountain in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The sun sets as the Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Next Slideshows
FIFA under fire
A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.
Masters Golf Tournament
The pros prepare for the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course.
Cricket World Cup 2015 Final
How Australia and New Zealand battled it out.
Making of a world number one
A pictorial look at the career of Saina Nehwal, who will replace Li Xuerui as world number one badminton player.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.