Mon Jun 24, 2013

Champions Trophy Final: India vs England

<p>Indian fans pose for a photograph before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>An Indian fan holds up a sign before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>An England fan takes shelter in a bar during a rain delay in their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>An India fan stands amongst umbrellas as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A fan looks from his umbrella as rain delays the start of England's ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>The covers are put on during rainfall before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A member of the ground staff clears the pitch of water as rain delays the start of England's ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>An India fan looks across the ground as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>An Indian fan waits in the rain in front of a painting of India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Two fans wait in the rain before the delayed ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Alastair Cook (back R) and Jonathan Trott (back L) look from the dressing room as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

England's Alastair Cook (back R) and Jonathan Trott (back L) look from the dressing room as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013....more

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Alastair Cook (R) and Jonathan Trott look from the dressing room as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

England's Alastair Cook (R) and Jonathan Trott look from the dressing room as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren...more

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Suresh Raina leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Ravi Bopara (2nd L) is congratulated after the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Tim Bresnan (R) bumps into India's Shikhar Dhawan during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's James Anderson is seen during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Virat Kohli walks off the field as rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Stuart Broad reacts as India's Rohit Sharma takes a run during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's captain Alastair Cook walks off the field as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Rain clouds gather during England's ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Joe Root leaves the field as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's James Tredwell reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Alastair Cook catches out India's Suresh Raina during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Joe Root and Ravi Bopara celebrate after the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Ravi Bopara (C) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni with team mates during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

England's Ravi Bopara (C) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni with team mates during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples more

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Stuart Broad reacts after being hit for a six by India's Virat Kohli, as umpire Kumar Dharmasena (L) signals, during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Stuart Broad reacts after being hit for a six by India's Virat Kohli, as umpire Kumar Dharmasena (L) signals, during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown more

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Virat Kohli hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Stuart Broad reacts after India's Virat Kohli is dropped by Jonathan Trott during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Alastair Cook prepares to play a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's team celebrate beating England in their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Alastair Cook returns to the dressing room after losing his wicket during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Umesh Yadav celebrates after dismissing England's Alastair Cook during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates with teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni after dismissing England's Alastair Cook during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Jonathan Trott looks back to see that he is stumped by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) stumps England's Jonathan Trott during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing England's Jonathan Trott during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's team celebrate after a review for the dismissal of England's Ian Bell during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing England's Joe Root during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Jonathan Trott looks back to see that he is stumped by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's Ishant Sharma yells at England's Ravi Bopara (L) after he dismissed him during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>England's James Tredwell and Stuart Broad shake hands after India won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Virat Kohli (L) and Ishant Sharma (R) join teammates and celebrate after their team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's team celebrate victory as England's James Tredwell (R) walks away during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Virat Kohli celebrates with a stump after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Rohit Sharma (C) celebrates beating England in their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Virat Kohli dances after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Virat Kohli dances after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Virat Kohli dances after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's team celebrate beating England in their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>India's team celebrate with the trophy after they won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

