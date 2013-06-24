Champions Trophy Final: India vs England
Indian fans pose for a photograph before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
An Indian fan holds up a sign before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
An England fan takes shelter in a bar during a rain delay in their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An India fan stands amongst umbrellas as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A fan looks from his umbrella as rain delays the start of England's ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The covers are put on during rainfall before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma (L) during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A member of the ground staff clears the pitch of water as rain delays the start of England's ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An India fan looks across the ground as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Indian fan waits in the rain in front of a painting of India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Two fans wait in the rain before the delayed ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Alastair Cook (back R) and Jonathan Trott (back L) look from the dressing room as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013....more
England's Alastair Cook (R) and Jonathan Trott look from the dressing room as rain delays the start of their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren...more
India's Suresh Raina leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Ravi Bopara (2nd L) is congratulated after the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Tim Bresnan (R) bumps into India's Shikhar Dhawan during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's James Anderson is seen during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
India's Virat Kohli walks off the field as rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Stuart Broad reacts as India's Rohit Sharma takes a run during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's captain Alastair Cook walks off the field as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Rain clouds gather during England's ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Joe Root leaves the field as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's James Tredwell reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Alastair Cook catches out India's Suresh Raina during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Joe Root and Ravi Bopara celebrate after the dismissal of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Ravi Bopara (C) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni with team mates during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples more
England's Stuart Broad reacts after being hit for a six by India's Virat Kohli, as umpire Kumar Dharmasena (L) signals, during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown more
India's Virat Kohli hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Stuart Broad reacts after India's Virat Kohli is dropped by Jonathan Trott during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Alastair Cook prepares to play a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's team celebrate beating England in their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Alastair Cook returns to the dressing room after losing his wicket during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
India's Umesh Yadav celebrates after dismissing England's Alastair Cook during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Umesh Yadav (R) celebrates with teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni after dismissing England's Alastair Cook during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Jonathan Trott looks back to see that he is stumped by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) stumps England's Jonathan Trott during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing England's Jonathan Trott during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's team celebrate after a review for the dismissal of England's Ian Bell during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing England's Joe Root during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Jonathan Trott looks back to see that he is stumped by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Ishant Sharma yells at England's Ravi Bopara (L) after he dismissed him during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy final match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's James Tredwell and Stuart Broad shake hands after India won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli (L) and Ishant Sharma (R) join teammates and celebrate after their team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli celebrates after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's team celebrate victory as England's James Tredwell (R) walks away during their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Virat Kohli celebrates with a stump after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Rohit Sharma (C) celebrates beating England in their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Virat Kohli dances after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli dances after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Virat Kohli dances after his team won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's team celebrate beating England in their ICC Champions Trophy final match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
India's team celebrate with the trophy after they won the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
