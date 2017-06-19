Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed and team mates celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan�s Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India�s Ravichandran Ashwin Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's Hardik Pandya looks dejected after being run out Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez dives back into his crease Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's MS Dhoni runs out Pakistan's Azhar Ali Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Pakistani cricket fans cheer as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, at a fast food restaurant in Lahore, Pakistan June 18, 2017.
Indian cricket fans react as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in a neighbourhood in Mumbai, India, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India and Pakistan fans before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India fan before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India fan before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 General view during the game Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan June 18, 2017. REUTERSMohsin Raza
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Islamabad, Pakistan June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan�s Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of India�s Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Pakistani cricket fans react as they gather to watch on screen the ICC Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, at a park in Karachi, Pakistan June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Shoaib Malik celebrates winning the ICC Champions Trophy with their fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Pakistani cricket fans watch the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan, in Peshawar, Pakistan June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan fan holds up a banner after the game Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Final Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Indian cricket fans react as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in New Delhi, India June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's Hardik Pandya in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan�s Shadab Khan celebrates after Sarfraz Ahmed caught out India�s Kedar Jadhav Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India�s MS Dhoni walks off after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's Virat Kohli looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the game Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Next Slideshows
Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh
India play Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy semi-final match.
India vs Australia - Dharamsala test
India claimed an eight-wicket win in the fourth and final test against Australia as the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory at Dharamshala.
India vs Australia: Ranchi test
India play Australia at Ranchi in the third test of their four-match cricket series.
India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test
India crush New Zealand by 178 runs in the second test at Kolkata to clinch the three-match series.
