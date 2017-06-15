Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans during the national anthem Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans photograph the players before going on to the field Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Mashrafe Mortaza (R) during the national anthems Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh�s Sabbir Rahman Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 General view during the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal is bowled by India's Hardik Pandya but is given not out due to it being a no ball Action Images via Reuters / Andrew...more
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Mushfiqur Rahim in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli before going onto the field Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Sabbir Rahman in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans hold up a banner Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Shikhar Dhawan celebrates with Rohit Sharma as MS Dhoni celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters /...more
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli celebrates victory Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh players look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli celebrates victory with Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans celebrate Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kholi (right) celebrate winning the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century with India�s Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century and shakes the hands of Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers...more
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Virat Kholi in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Virat Kholi in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza (left) celebrates the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Mosaddek Hossain is caught and bowled by India�s Jasprit Bumrah Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh�s Mushfiqur Rahim Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Ravi Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Shakib Al Hasan is caught by India�s MS Dhoni (R) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Kedar Jadhav celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Kedar Jadhav in action with Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Next Slideshows
India vs Australia - Dharamsala test
India claimed an eight-wicket win in the fourth and final test against Australia as the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory at Dharamshala.
India vs Australia: Ranchi test
India play Australia at Ranchi in the third test of their four-match cricket series.
India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test
India crush New Zealand by 178 runs in the second test at Kolkata to clinch the three-match series.
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.