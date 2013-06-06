Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa
South Africa's A B de Villiers (R) loses control of the ball and fails to stump India's Shikhar Dhawan during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's supporters cheer in the stand during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Virat Kohli is hit by the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Ryan McLaren (R) is congratulated after dismissing India's Dinesh Karthik during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) leaves the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's A B de Villiers dives in an attempted run out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Ishant Sharma bowls as South Africa's A B de Villiers (L) and Bruce Oxenford (R) look on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Umesh Yadav (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Suresh Raina (L) and Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing South Africa's Hashim Amla during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013....more
South Africa's Ryan McLaren hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Fans cheer as India wins their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
The right hand and wrist of India's Ishant Sharma is pictured during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's AB de Villiers tosses his glove as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's Robin Peterson leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
