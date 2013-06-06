Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2013 | 11:35pm IST

Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa

<p>South Africa's A B de Villiers (R) loses control of the ball and fails to stump India's Shikhar Dhawan during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

South Africa's A B de Villiers (R) loses control of the ball and fails to stump India's Shikhar Dhawan during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

South Africa's A B de Villiers (R) loses control of the ball and fails to stump India's Shikhar Dhawan during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
1 / 17
<p>India's supporters cheer in the stand during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's supporters cheer in the stand during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's supporters cheer in the stand during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
2 / 17
<p>India's Virat Kohli is hit by the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Virat Kohli is hit by the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's Virat Kohli is hit by the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
3 / 17
<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
4 / 17
<p>India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
5 / 17
<p>South Africa's Ryan McLaren (R) is congratulated after dismissing India's Dinesh Karthik during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

South Africa's Ryan McLaren (R) is congratulated after dismissing India's Dinesh Karthik during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

South Africa's Ryan McLaren (R) is congratulated after dismissing India's Dinesh Karthik during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
6 / 17
<p>South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) leaves the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) leaves the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) leaves the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
7 / 17
<p>South Africa's A B de Villiers dives in an attempted run out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

South Africa's A B de Villiers dives in an attempted run out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET TPX IMAGES OF THE...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

South Africa's A B de Villiers dives in an attempted run out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
8 / 17
<p>India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
9 / 17
<p>India's Ishant Sharma bowls as South Africa's A B de Villiers (L) and Bruce Oxenford (R) look on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Ishant Sharma bowls as South Africa's A B de Villiers (L) and Bruce Oxenford (R) look on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's Ishant Sharma bowls as South Africa's A B de Villiers (L) and Bruce Oxenford (R) look on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
10 / 17
<p>India's Umesh Yadav (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Suresh Raina (L) and Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing South Africa's Hashim Amla during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Umesh Yadav (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Suresh Raina (L) and Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing South Africa's Hashim Amla during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013....more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's Umesh Yadav (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Suresh Raina (L) and Virat Kohli (R) after dismissing South Africa's Hashim Amla during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
11 / 17
<p>South Africa's Ryan McLaren hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

South Africa's Ryan McLaren hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

South Africa's Ryan McLaren hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
12 / 17
<p>Fans cheer as India wins their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Fans cheer as India wins their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Fans cheer as India wins their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
13 / 17
<p>The right hand and wrist of India's Ishant Sharma is pictured during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

The right hand and wrist of India's Ishant Sharma is pictured during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The right hand and wrist of India's Ishant Sharma is pictured during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
14 / 17
<p>India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

India's Ishant Sharma bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
15 / 17
<p>South Africa's AB de Villiers tosses his glove as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

South Africa's AB de Villiers tosses his glove as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

South Africa's AB de Villiers tosses his glove as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
16 / 17
<p>South Africa's Robin Peterson leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

South Africa's Robin Peterson leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, June 06, 2013

South Africa's Robin Peterson leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Next Slideshows

Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...

06 Jun 2013
Battle for Qusair

Battle for Qusair

Syrian forces and their Hezbollah allies seize control of the strategic town.

06 Jun 2013
Philadelphia building collapse

Philadelphia building collapse

Rescue crews search through rubble after a building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia, killing six people and injuring 14 others.

06 Jun 2013
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

07 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures