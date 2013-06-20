Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka
Mahendra Singh Dhoni bowls as umpire Aleem Dar (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ravindra Jadeja appeals for a leg before wicket decision during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene is bowled as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara spits out gum as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ravindra Jadeja (3rd L) and his teammates react after a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was overturned during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Wales June 20, 2013....more
Ishant Sharma (R) celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (not pictured) as Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip...more
Ishant Sharma (3rd L) celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (2nd L) during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ishant Sharma (R) celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) leaves the field injured as Rohit Sharma looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews misses the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Spectators watch as Virat Kohli fails to catch a ball hit by Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
