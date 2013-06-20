Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013 | 7:25pm IST

Champions Trophy semi-final: India vs Sri Lanka

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni bowls as umpire Aleem Dar (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

1 / 11
<p>Ravindra Jadeja appeals for a leg before wicket decision during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against Sri Lanka at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

2 / 11
<p>Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene is bowled as Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

3 / 11
<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara spits out gum as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

4 / 11
<p>Ravindra Jadeja (3rd L) and his teammates react after a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was overturned during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

5 / 11
<p>Ishant Sharma (R) celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (not pictured) as Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

6 / 11
<p>Ishant Sharma (3rd L) celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (2nd L) during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

7 / 11
<p>Ishant Sharma (R) celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

8 / 11
<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) leaves the field injured as Rohit Sharma looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

9 / 11
<p>Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews misses the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

10 / 11
<p>Spectators watch as Virat Kohli fails to catch a ball hit by Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Thursday, June 20, 2013

11 / 11
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best India photos from this week.

16 Jun 2013
Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Snapshots from the match between India and West Indies at the Kennington Oval, London.

11 Jun 2013
Message on a poster

Message on a poster

A poster can make you laugh or cry or leave you confused

14 Mar 2013
India in 2012

India in 2012

A yearend collection of our best India photos

26 Dec 2012

