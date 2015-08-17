Championship Day
Jason Day poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day celebrates winning the son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Rose reacts after missing a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth plays from a bunker on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day putts on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Streb plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Rory McIlroy hits from the rough on the 6th hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day plays from the fairway on the 1st hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Hiroshi Iwata hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 16, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day reacts after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits August 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
