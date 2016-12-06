Chanel cosmopolite in Paris
Actress Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Actress Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Musician Pharrell Williams presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models and actress Lily-Rose Depp (C) present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Models present creations with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation with a Paris Cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
