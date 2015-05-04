Chanel cruise collection
A woman uses her smartphone before the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, May 4, 2015. French fashion house Chanel looked to traditional South Korean dress for its 2015/2016 cruise collection,...more
Cruise collections, originally designed for wealthy fashionistas holidaying on yachts or cruises during the winter months, are lines produced by stylists in addition to twice-yearly seasonal collections. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models strutted in round-shouldered jackets with large sleeves, wide trousers and just over-the-knee skirts, in a nod to the brand's staple of suits. Multicolored striped dresses bore high waistlines, making for a voluminous silhouette....more
Accessories included a handbag decorated with mother of pearl, a material traditionally used for furniture in South Korea. Models also wore black wigs that appeared to be inspired by the country's Chosun dynasty, which ran from 1392 to 1910....more
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with actress Kristen Stewart after the show. International as well as Korean celebrities, including, model Gisele Bundchen, actresses Tilda Swinton and Kristen Stewart as well as singer G-Dragon, attended the show held...more
Members of the audience take their seats before the show. Using a palette of pink, orange, violet, mint green and royal blue, creative designer Karl Lagerfeld said he had drawn inspiration from the traditional Korean outfit, the hanbok, for the line....more
Designer Karl Lagerfeld meets the audience after the presentation. "The concept is (a) modern, international version of typical Korean mood, how we see it for the modern 21st century but with inspiration from the past," the designer told reporters at...more
The show was the first the brand had staged in South Korea. Asked about the location, Lagerfeld said: "Korea is ... mysterious, less known in a way so I saw it was the right moment to do it." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Around them stood colorful lamps, in green, red, pink, orange and purple, while the front of the runway was decorated with white flowers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Karl Lagerfeld poses for pictures with British actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman takes pictures of her friend before the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Karl Lagerfeld talks with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A model presents a creation of the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the audience wait for the start of the presentation. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women take pictures of actress Kristen Stewart after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Guests stand outside the Dongdaemun Design Plaza after the show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Buddha Purnima festival
Images of Buddha Purnima festival celebrations.
Time 100 gala
Attendees celebrate the world's 100 most influential people.
Most beautiful people
People Magazine picks the most beautiful people in the world.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.