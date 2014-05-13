Chanel cruise collection
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
Next Slideshows
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres
Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.
Best of Wango Tango
Highlights from the annual KIIS FM bash.
'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst wins the Eurovision Song Contest.
Celebrity moms
A Mother's Day look at famous moms.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.